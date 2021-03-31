Atlantic City police officer charged with shoplifting from Egg Harbor Township Walmart

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City police officer was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to steal groceries from Walmart.

Victor Tweedle, 49, was charged with shoplifting, according to records obtained through an Open Public Records Act request. Tweedle has been placed on administrative leave, said Lt. Kevin Fair.

Tweedle attempted to under-ring $55.54 worth of groceries from a self-checkout counter, police said.

According to state records, Tweedle makes $91,932 a year and has been enrolled in the state pension system since Jan. 1, 2013.

"We are aware of the charges that have been filed against Officer Victor Tweedle," Fair said. "Officer Tweedle is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the charges and the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation that has been initiated in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office."

Tweedle was arrested at 5:04 p.m. March 22, after a Walmart employee called police.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Thursday, police said.

