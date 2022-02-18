Atlantic City police officer, acquitted in use-of-force trial, could return to job within 45 days, lawyer says

ATLANTIC CITY — Now that police Officer Sterling Wheaten has been acquitted of federal charges in a use-of-force case, his status with the department may be decided in the next 45 days.

Wheaten, who has been on the police force for about 15 years, was suspended in 2018 following his federal indictment in a 2013 arrest outside a city casino.

Sgt. Paul Aristizabal, spokesperson for the Police Department, said Friday the department had no comment on Wheaten's future employment status.

Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

The department, by state law, must decide whether it will enforce disciplinary actions against Wheaten within 45 days now that the trial is over, said Louis Barbone, Wheaten's attorney.

If no action is taken by the city within the 45-day period, Wheaten would be entitled to having his badge reinstated.

But he could return to the force before then if the city chooses to reinstate him before the 45-day period ends, Barbone added.

Wheaten was found not guilty Thursday of violating the Fourth Amendment when, as a police dog handler, he allowed to his K-9 to bite David Castellani in his chest, head and neck area outside Tropicana Atlantic City on June 13, 2013.

Wheaten, who became a city police officer in 2007, was also acquitted of charges he falsified the incident report to cover up the attack.

Barbone referred to the trial as a "federal witch hunt on Atlantic City that nearly ruined a good life and a great, promising career."

"What they were focusing on was the Police Department, or it was the supervisors," Barbone said. "It was the belief that there was some culture in the Police Department about violating rights by excessive force."

The department suspended Wheaten without pay after the indictment. That decision led to Barbone filing a civil suit against the department, but his client ultimately lost, he said.

Wheaten, who did not comment to The Press of Atlantic City after leaving the courtroom Thursday, was greeted with cheers from his supporters, who flooded the third-floor corridor of the federal courthouse in Camden after the verdict.

Security video played during the trial showed several officers trying to subdue and handcuff Castellani, who admitted on the witness stand that he had been kicked out of a casino for underage drinking and was intoxicated and acting belligerently.

Wheaten was summoned by five other officers to help apprehend the then 20-year-old Castellani, who'd been tackled by officers on South Morris Avenue after allegedly swearing and arguing with them. Officers testified they believed Castellani may have been concealing a weapon when they called for a K-9.

Wheaten unleashed his K-9 partner, Hagen, on the Linwood man, causing injuries that yielded a hospital stay, physical therapy and lasting physical pain, according to trial testimony.

Castellani, who is now an attorney with his father's law firm, said he received about 200 stitches to repair the wounds. He was previously awarded $3 million by the city in a civil suit, New Jersey's largest civil rights settlement, four years after the incident, according to his civil attorney, Jennifer Bonjean.

Castellani did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

