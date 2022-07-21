Atlantic City police officer acquitted in federal use-of-force case sues for back pay, attorney fees

ATLANTIC CITY — The police officer acquitted of federal charges for allowing his K-9 to maul a man officers tried to restrain is suing for back pay and attorney fees he says he's owed since his 2018 suspension after the offenses were handed down.

Sterling Wheaten returned to the force March 2 after his attorney, Louis Barbone, who represented him during the federal trial, submitted an immediate demand for his reinstatement after his acquittal.

"The city does not provide comment on the state of litigation; however, the parties are working to resolve this matter," Atlantic City spokesperson Alexxus Young said Thursday.

Barbone filed the litigation in state Superior Court July 8, according to the lawsuit.

Barbone could not be reached for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

Wheaten stood trial in February for allegedly violating David Connor Castellani's civil rights when he used his police dog, Hagan, to control the then 20-year-old suspect.

Castellani, in his testimony during Wheaten's federal court trial, admitted to being intoxicated when he encountered police outside Tropicana Atlantic City on June 13, 2013.

Castellani was seen on video shouting at other officers, who then attempted to restrain him before Wheaten and Hagan arrived on scene.

The dog, once on scene, attacked Castellani, causing injuries to his torso and head. Wheaten can also be seen on footage repeatedly punching Castellani on the ground.

Wheaten also was accused of falsifying a police report following Castellani's arrest.

In 2015, an Atlantic County grand jury ruled that Wheaten would not face charges for the attack, according to the lawsuit.

Castellani then sued the city for the attack, and the city agreed to a $3 million settlement in 2017.

According to Wheaten's complaint, he has not been given back pay he was owed between Oct. 26, 2018, and March 2, 2022, when he returned to the police force after Barbone demanded his reinstatement.

According to the lawsuit, Wheaten was given duties in the evidence and property room when he returned to the force.

Wheaten was hired as a city police officer in 2007.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.