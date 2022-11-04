Atlantic City police nab 5 in Atlantic Avenue drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — Police charged five men, one of whom was found carrying a loaded gun, with drug offenses Tuesday in a roundup on Atlantic Avenue.

Raishawn Simmons, Jamir Prevard, Charles Brown, Jaquan Washington and Zayd Scott were seen in a suspected drug deal by officers surveilling the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue about 7:40 p.m., police said Friday.

Brown walked away from the group before being stopped by two officers in the 1600 block of Atlantic. There, he was found with crack cocaine and heroin, police said.

A block over, officers converged on the other four men. Simmons tried running from them but was apprehended. Two officers found crack cocaine and a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine on him, police said.

Prevard, Scott and Washington were taken into custody after also being found with crack cocaine, police said.

Simmons, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building, resisting arrest and conspiracy. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Atlantic City man held woman against her will with fake gun, police say ATLANTIC CITY — A standoff Wednesday ended with a city man being arrested for holding a woma…

Scott, 27, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy.

Washington, 28, of Absecon, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building and conspiracy.

Prevard, 24, of Atlantic City and a former Press All-Star football player at Atlantic City High School, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building and conspiracy.

Brown, 28, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The latter four men were issued summonses. Prevard, however, was also brought to the county jail on a warrant, police said.