Atlantic City police, NAACP praise attorney general's use-of-force policy changes

Kaleem Shabazz, 3rd Ward councilman and president of the resort’s NAACP chapter, said he’s pleased with the way Grewal took many opinions and ideas into consideration when crafting the policy, especially from civil rights organizations and other local groups.

“The NAACP believes that the police need to continue to work with the community to refocus and reform their interactions with the community,” Shabazz said. “I’m proud to say the ACPD has done that.”

Excessive-force complaints have been on the decline in the resort for almost a decade. In 2018, the same year the city paid out almost $1 million between two major police brutality settlements, complaints were down 75% compared to 2012, and they continue to fall.

The steep decline has been credited to the department’s use of body cameras, a revamped internal affairs division and the adoption of an early warning system that assesses whether officers are meeting department standards, all changes that came under Chief Henry White, who took over the department in 2013 and retired in October.

Grewal announced the initiative in June, asking for residents’ input, explaining it “affects everyone, and so everyone should have the opportunity to weigh in on its revisions.”