Atlantic City police, Jewish Family Service receive grant to help those with mental illness, substance abuse

ATLANTIC CITY — City police and Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties have received a $740,576 federal grant to improve public safety responses and health outcomes for individuals with mental illness and/or substance abuse.
Officials from both agencies will be hosting a news conference about the grant at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus.
“Statistics show there’s a strong prevalence of co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse amongst Atlantic City’s homeless population,” according to a news release from JFS. “The program will provide on-site case management assistance and subsequently, long-term help for individuals identified with mental illness and/or substance abuse, when interacting with ACPD.”
All attendees are required to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines and must complete Stockton Visitor Survey.
