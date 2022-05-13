 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City police investigating shooting that left two wounded

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigation a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the resort that left two wounded.

At 9:31 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Caspian Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. The officers located evidence of gunfire in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Absecon Boulevard but were unable to locate a victim, police said.

Shortly later, police were alerted that two city men, 31 and 30, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the city police department's Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be anonymously texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

