Atlantic City police investigating shooting that left two wounded

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigation a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the resort that left two wounded.
At 9:31 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Caspian Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. The officers located evidence of gunfire in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Absecon Boulevard but were unable to locate a victim, police said.
Shortly later, police were alerted that two city men, 31 and 30, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the city police department's Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be anonymously texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
