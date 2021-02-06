 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police investigating fatal shooting
Atlantic City police investigating fatal shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man dead, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Saturday.

At 9:27 p.m., the city police department was notified of a shooting on the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue. Police and EMS arrived at the scene and located a 25-year-old man on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical, City Campus, and pronounced dead, Tyner said.

This is an active investigation by the Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

