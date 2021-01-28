 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police investigating death of women who fell from Ocean Casino Resort parking garage
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City police investigating death of women who fell from Ocean Casino Resort parking garage

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday lying on New Jersey Avenue.

At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to the beach block of New Jersey Avenue for a report of a woman found lying in the street, police said Thursday in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is believed to have fallen from an upper level of the Ocean Casino Resort parking garage based on a preliminary investigation, police said.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the 29-year-old Philadelphia woman dead.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News