Atlantic City police investigating death of woman who fell from Ocean Casino Resort parking garage

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday lying on New Jersey Avenue.
At 8:34 p.m., officers responded to the beach block of New Jersey Avenue for a report of a woman found lying in the street, police said Thursday in a news release.
She is believed to have fallen from an upper level of the Ocean Casino Resort parking garage based on a preliminary investigation, police said.
Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the 29-year-old Philadelphia woman dead.
Anyone with information about the case can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
