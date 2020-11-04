Atlantic City police investigate Tuesday evening shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — City police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting.
At 7:03 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, according to an police Lt. Kevin Fair.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city teen was wounded in an early Wednesday shooting, police said.
Officers found evidence of gunfire, Fair said. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing by the department’s Criminal Investigations Section.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.