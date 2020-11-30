Atlantic City police investigate shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A 27-year-old city man told police he was shot Sunday, the department said Monday.
At 1:56 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of Maryland Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
While responding, Officer Kleovoulos Zissimopoulos was stopped by a man with a gunshot wound, Fair said.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. His injuries were not life-threatening, Fair said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.