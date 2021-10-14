 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police investigate early morning shooting
Atlantic City police investigate early morning shooting

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

A K9 returns home from the animal hospital after being shot on duty in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Video credit: Animal Emergency & Specialty Center of Chattanooga / Bradley County Sheriff's Office

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was shot early Thursday in the resort, police said.

At 1:33 a.m., officers responded to North Carolina and Arctic avenues for a gunshot alert and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The 31-year-old victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

— Press staff reports

