Atlantic City police investigate after boy shown hurting dog on video
Atlantic City police investigate after boy shown hurting dog on video

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday warned a boy's mother after video on social media showed him assaulting a small dog.

Police were alerted to the video by members of the public, the department said Saturday in a news release. The boy was identified, and officers spoke with his mother.

The boy is believed to be out of state, where the incident occurred, police said. If that information is verified, law enforcement in that jurisdiction will be notified.

Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

