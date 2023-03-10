ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old man was shot in the resort Friday morning, a nearby school was put in lockdown due to proximity and a warrant is out for the arrest of a city man, police said.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue for a gunshot alert at 7:27 a.m. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as evidence of gunfire, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life threatening.

Police identified Ayman H. Shiham, 21, as the suspect, asking the public's help in locating him. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

As a result of the shooting, the Richmond Avenue School, located at 4115 Ventnor Ave., was put on lockdown that morning.

The scene was cleared by Friday afternoon, and there was no immediate threat, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.