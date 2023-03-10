ATLANTIC CITY — A 29-year-old man was shot in the resort Friday morning, a nearby school was put in lockdown due to proximity and a warrant is out for the arrest of a city man, police said.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue for a gunshot alert at 7:27 a.m. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, as well as evidence of gunfire, police said in a news release.
The victim was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life threatening.
Police identified Ayman H. Shiham, 21, as the suspect, asking the public's help in locating him. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
