ATLANTIC CITY — After a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries that have targeted Hyundai and Kia owners, police are giving out 400 free steering wheel locks to residents.

The Police Department said the Kia and Hyundai vehicles are the most popular for car thieves, inspired in part by a social media hotwiring challenge.

The locks will be distributed at the Public Safety Building at 2715 Atlantic Ave. All residents have to do is bring their affected vehicles or show a copy of their driver's license and registration, and the police will give them a free lock between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The department also urges owners to contact Kia and its parent company, Hyundai Motor Group, to learn about their free anti-theft software, and said Hyundai will reimburse owners who have already purchased steering wheel locks, in addition to them soon offering reimbursement options for anti-theft equipment, such as alarm systems.

A recent TikTok trend called the Kia Challenge, in which people hot-wire and steal Hyundais and Kias, has put 8.3 million vehicle owners at risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Certain Kia and Hyundai models manufactured between 2011 and 2022 do not have engine immobilizers that let the vehicle know that something other than a key has been inserted into the ignition.

Attorneys general in 17 states last month urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal, a response to a sharp increase in thefts fueled by the challenge.

Videos circulating on social media have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models using only a screwdriver and a USB cable. These social media-inspired thefts have often ended in tragedy, with the NHTSA blaming the stolen car trend for 14 reported crashes and eight deaths.

Last month, the Atlantic City Police Department issued a warning to Hyundai and Kia owners, specifically those who use a key to start the engine.

A 15-year-old city boy was charged with two counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of obstruction of justice for incidents that involved the two vehicle brands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.