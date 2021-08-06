Atlantic City police dispel 'fabricated' details about body found in tree

ATLANTIC CITY — Police released an update Friday on their investigation of a dead body found in a tree last month.

The department clarified information shared following the July 2 incident, saying many details were fabricated about the mysterious death. The man's body was found in a tree near New Hampshire and Melrose avenues.

Police said social media posts indicated the deceased 21-year-old was found hanging from a noose with his hands behind his back. That information is false, police said. His hands were not tied behind his back nor bound in any way, and a noose was not used, police said.

The Press initially reported that the body was found hanging in the tree per details provided by police at the time but did not provide any of the details described as fabricated in Friday's news release.

Detectives are awaiting the full medical report from the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office to specify the manner of death, police said. There is no indication the death is suspicious, police said, and detectives have been in contact with the man's family.

Anyone with information about the body can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

