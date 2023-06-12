ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Galloway Township man they say stole items from a car Thursday.
Michael Foster, 30, who also uses the alias Tyrone Foster, was apprehended behind a residence in the beach block of Texas Avenue, police said Monday in a news release.
Foster is charged with theft, obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension.
Police tried questioning Foster after city cameras captured him allegedly removing unidentified items from a car parked on Belmont Avenue at 2:15 a.m.
Officers found Foster on the Boardwalk, and as they approached him, he ran, trying to remove clothing to alter his appearance, police said. Foster was then found at the home on Texas Avenue.
Foster was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for what police said was "a precaution due to breathing heavily" and him being "unable to respond to officers after being apprehended." He was then taken to the Atlantic County jail.
The property stolen from the vehicle was returned to its owner, police said.
