Atlantic City police charge two in November shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have charged two men in a city shooting in November.

Vincent Aires, 29, of Pleasantville, and Samar Smiley, 40, of Atlantic City, shot at each other during an altercation Nov. 1, police said in a news release. Neither man was hurt.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Officers responded to a gunshot alert at 2:38 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 1500 block of Pacific Avenue. Police found evidence of gunfire and later identified Smiley and Aires through anonymous tips.

Aires was arrested Nov. 30 at the state Parole Board office in Pleasantville, and Smiley was found Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force — Atlantic City Division, police said.

