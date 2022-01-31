Atlantic City police charge two after finding drugs during search of home

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were charged after police searched a home near the Convention Center on Friday.

Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Caspian Place and found about 1,800 individual packages of heroin. They also found items used to package the drugs and $2,440 in cash from what authorities believe to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said in a news release.

Elijah Harrison and Dyshira Bobo, both 29, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 500 feet of public housing, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, money laundering and endangering the welfare of a child.

Harrison was sent to the Atlantic County jail, while Bobo was issued a summons pending court.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.