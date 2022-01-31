Atlantic City police charge two after finding drugs during search of home

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city residents were charged after police searched a home near the Convention Center on Friday.
Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Caspian Place and found about 1,800 individual packages of heroin. They also found items used to package the drugs and $2,440 in cash from what authorities believe to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said in a news release.
Elijah Harrison and Dyshira Bobo, both 29, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 500 feet of public housing, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, money laundering and endangering the welfare of a child.
Harrison was sent to the Atlantic County jail, while Bobo was issued a summons pending court.
