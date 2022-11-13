Atlantic City police charge 3 in citywide string of burglaries

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have charged three city residents in a string of burglaries dating to last year.

About 1:30 a.m. Nov. 2, officers responded to a burglar alarm at a business in the 2700 block of the Boardwalk. They arrived and heard the alarm but did not find anyone on scene. Personnel from the police surveillance center found footage of two people exiting from the rear of the business. The two men, Jose Antonio Rodriguez and Luis Romero-Velez, proceeded east on the Boardwalk from that location.

Officer Justice Martin found Rodriguez and Romero-Velez on the Boardwalk at Michigan Avenue. The two men had burglary tools and drug paraphernalia, police said Sunday in a news release. Both were taken into custody.

Detectives determined Rodriguez and Romero-Velez to be suspects in burglaries of businesses throughout the city, police said. They also identified a third suspect, Johana Mendoza.

The burglaries date to 2021 and include businesses at the casinos and Tanger Outlets The Walk, police said. Detectives are investigating several more burglaries, and additional charges are pending against all three suspects.

Rodriguez, 32, was charged with six counts of burglary, six counts of theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Romero-Velez, 41, was charged with 10 counts of burglary, 10 counts of theft, criminal trespass and five counts of possession of burglary tools.

Mendoza, 28, was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and two counts of possession of burglary tools.

Detectives Valmir Loga, Fariyd Holmes, Patrick Yarrow and Malik Tolbert investigated under the direction of Detective Sgt. Avette Harper.