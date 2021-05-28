 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police charge 2 with stealing car
Atlantic City police charge 2 with stealing car

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested and a handgun recovered in a stolen vehicle Wednesday, police said.

At 7:58 a.m., Officer Nicholas Grasso located a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen several days earlier in the city.

The driver of the vehicle, Jahzir Jackson-Campos, and passenger, Kenneth Marlow, were both arrested. A loaded gun was found under Jackson-Campos’ seat, police said Friday in a news release.

Jackson-Campos, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and receiving stolen property. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Marlow, 20, was charged with receiving stolen property. He was released on a summons with a future court date.

— Press staff reports

