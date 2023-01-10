Atlantic City police charge 2 after traffic stop yields gun, drugs

ATLANTIC CITY — A man and woman were charged Friday after officers found drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Absecon Boulevard, police said.

Khalif Chambers, 19, of Atlantic City, and Nevaeh Dorris, 20, of Pleasantville, are each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of hollow point ammunition.

Chambers is additionally charged with possession of a handgun during a drug offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and money laundering.

Dorris was additionally issued several motor vehicle violations.

Both were charged after police stopped their vehicle in the 1400 block of Absecon Boulevard.

Atlantic City man indicted in fatal September crash MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Tuesday was indicted on one count of knowingly leavin…

At 9:46 p.m. Friday, an officer spotted the car, which had heavily tinted windows, illegally parked in the 400 block of North New York Avenue. The vehicle was believed to be involved in a road rage incident Jan. 3 in which the suspect fired at another car, police said Tuesday in a news release.

The car was stopped on Absecon Boulevard after it left New York Avenue. Both Chambers, the passenger, and Dorris, the driver, were removed from the vehicle while officers investigated, police said.

A police dog led officers to search the vehicle, where they found a loaded handgun under the passenger seat, police said.

Chambers also was found to be in possession of about 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 26 prescription Percocet pills, as well as about $900 in suspected illegal drug profits, police said.

Chambers was taken to the Atlantic County jail, and Dorris was released on a summons pending court.