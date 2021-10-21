Atlantic City police catch drug transaction in progress, make two arrests

ATLANTIC CITY — Detectives patrolling the first block of South Florida Avenue on Tuesday caught a drug transaction in progress, police said Thursday.
Detectives Darrin Lorady, Christopher Smith and Christopher Dodson were in the area when they observed Jesse Rios and Tony Jones in an alleyway engaged in a drug transaction, police said in a news release.
The detectives approached both men and noticed a bag of cocaine at Jones' feet as well as a bag of heroin near Rios' feet, police said. Both men were arrested.
Jones was found to be in possession of six bags of cocaine and 170 bags of heroin. Rios was found to be in possession of 60 bags of heroin. The distinct markings on the bags of heroin were identical to those on the bags possessed by the two men, police said.
Jones, 53, and Rios, 32, both of Atlantic City, were each charged with two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession with intent to distribute and two counts possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Both men were released on summonses pending court.
