Atlantic City police catch drug transaction in process, make two arrests

Atlantic City detectives patrolling the first block of south Florida Avenue on Tuesday caught a drug transaction in the process, police announced Thursday.
Detectives Darrin Lorady, Christopher Smith and Christopher Dodson were in the area when they observed Jesse Rios and Tony Jones in an alleyway engaged in a drug transaction.
The detectives approached both men and noticed a bag of cocaine at Jones' feet as well as bag of heroin near Rios' feet. Both men were arrested.
Jones was found to be in possession of six bags of cocaine and 170 bags of heroin. Rios was in possession of 60 bags of heroin. The distinct marking that are placed on bags of heroin were identical on the bags possessed by the two men, police said.
Jones, 53, and Rios, 32, both of Atlantic City, were charged with two counts possession of CDS, two counts possession of CDS with intent to distribute and two counts possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Both men were released on a summons with a future court date.
