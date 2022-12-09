Atlantic City police called to incident at residential building

ATLANTIC CITY — One person was arrested during an incident at a residential building on south block of Iowa Avenue.
At 10:46 a.m., city police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said the situation was resolved.
More information should be forthcoming, Aristizabal said.
Additionally details about the incident and police response were not immediately available on Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
