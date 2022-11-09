Atlantic City police at Texas Avenue School for investigation

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers on Wednesday morning were at the Texas Avenue School for an investigation, police said.
Officers will be at the school until further notice, police said on their Facebook page.
Police did not provide details about their investigation.
Students and faculty were reported safe around 11:30 a.m., police said.
Police instructed parents not to call the school for information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.