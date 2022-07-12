 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City police at scene of daytime shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have cordoned off one block of Atlantic Avenue after someone fired multiple shots outside a store about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

No information has been released on the shooting, which was still an active investigation scene as of 2:30 p.m.

Police were searching a parking lot behind a residential building around that time. A local food store has been cordoned off with crime scene tape, and other stores appear to have closed as well.

Atlantic Avenue between Indiana Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is sealed off from traffic.

Earlier, eight orange cones marking evidence could be seen outside the store and in the street.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

