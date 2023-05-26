ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested two men Thursday during a traffic stop after finding drugs and a loaded gun in the vehicle, police said.
Joseph Dixon, 31, of Atlantic City, and Khilid Scott, 25, of Philadelphia, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dixon, who also had an active warrant for his arrest, was additionally charged with certain person not to possess a weapon.
Dixon and Scott were stopped at Tennessee and Pacific avenues by Detectives Christopher Dodson and Eric Evans about 12:35 p.m. K-9 Officer Michael Braxton and his partner, Ryker, responded as backup. Ryker, who is trained in narcotics detection, indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police said Friday in a news release.
Detectives searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, more than 48 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics, police said.
Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
