Atlantic City police arrest two on gun charges

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested Tuesday on weapons offenses after officers found loaded handguns on them while investigating drug activity on Atlantic Avenue, police said.
Officers were surveying the 1400-1700 blocks of Atlantic at 4:25 p.m. after business owners reported illegal drug activity in the area, police said Thursday in a news release.
At a convenience store in the 1500 block, officers arrested Carlos Garcia-Perez, 23, of Brigantine, and John Stevens, 21, of Atlantic City. Both were found to be hiding the guns in their waistbands, police said.
The weapon Garcia-Perez was carrying was a "ghost gun," which lacks a serial number and can be difficult to trace. The gun also was fitted with a large-capacity magazine, police said. Both firearms were fitted with hollow-point rounds.
People are also reading…
Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition. Garcia was additionally charged with possession of a ghost gun and possession of a high-capacity magazine, and were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.