Atlantic City police arrest two on gun charges

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested Tuesday on weapons offenses after officers found loaded handguns on them while investigating drug activity on Atlantic Avenue, police said. 

Officers were surveying the 1400-1700 blocks of Atlantic at 4:25 p.m. after business owners reported illegal drug activity in the area, police said Thursday in a news release.

At a convenience store in the 1500 block, officers arrested Carlos Garcia-Perez, 23, of Brigantine, and John Stevens, 21, of Atlantic City. Both were found to be hiding the guns in their waistbands, police said.

The weapon Garcia-Perez was carrying was a "ghost gun," which lacks a serial number and can be difficult to trace. The gun also was fitted with a large-capacity magazine, police said. Both firearms were fitted with hollow-point rounds.

Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition. Garcia was additionally charged with possession of a ghost gun and possession of a high-capacity magazine, and were taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

