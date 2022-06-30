Atlantic City police arrest two in drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — Two people, one of whom was found to have an illegal weapon, were arrested during a drug bust in the city Tuesday, police said.

Officers surveying the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue following reports of drug activity in the area spotted David Nesbitt and Gregory Kinash in an alleged drug deal, police said Thursday in a news release.

Nesbitt, 22, of Atlantic City, was found to be in possession of 19.6 grams of heroin, or about 80 wax folds, 1.9 grams of crack cocaine, one crushed white-and-blue pill, a black scale and 50 grams of marijuana.

Kinash, 51, of Millville, was carrying about 1 gram of crack cocaine, police said. Both men were taken into custody.

The investigation led police to a motel in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue, where Nesbitt rented a room. After being given a search warrant, authorities exploring the room found a loaded semi-automatic handgun — later identified as a "ghost gun" without a serial number — with a high-capacity magazine, 100 wax folds of heroin and 122 grams of marijuana packaged for street sale, police said.

Additionally, police said they found about $2,510 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Nesbitt was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 1,000 feet of a public school, distribution within 500 feet of a public park, money laundering and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Kinash was charged with possession of a CDS and was released on a summons pending court.

