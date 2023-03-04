ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two people Thursday as a result of motor vehicle stops that turned into drug and weapons searches.

At 8:46 p.m., Officer Giselle Garcia pulled over a vehicle in the 200 block of North South Carolina Avenue after observing a motor vehicle infraction, police said Saturday in a news release.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner, Gee, were summoned to the scene. Gee indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

Police asked passenger Semaj Poteat and the driver to step out of the vehicle. Poteat was found to be in possession of 54 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 6 grams of suspected heroin and $730 believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, police said.

Poteat was taken into custody. The driver was issued a motor vehicle summons and sent on his way.

Poteat, 22, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons pending court.

Later, at 11:27 p.m. Thursday, Officer Ivaylo Penchev conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue after previously observing the vehicle commit several violations, police said. Officers also determined the license of the registered owner of the vehicle was suspended.

Penchev made contact with the driver, Joshua Ceasar, who exited the vehicle, became uncooperative and attempted to walk away from the stop. Penchev detained Ceasar in furtherance of the investigation, police said.

Oliver-Logan and Gee were again summoned to the scene. Gee once again indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, leading to a search.

Police said they found numerous plastic baggies commonly used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics, as well as two Springfield Armory M1 rifles and a large-capacity magazine loaded with .308 ammunition. As a result, Ceasar was taken into custody.

Ceasar, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon (rifle), possession of a high-capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as numerous traffic summonses. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.