Atlantic City police arrest two after raid yields cocaine, gun

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two city men Friday after raiding a property on Pacific Avenue and finding cocaine and a gun.
Detectives and members of the SWAT team executed a court-approved search warrant in the 3000 block of Pacific. During the search, they found cocaine, a Ruger semi-automatic handgun, packaging materials used for distributing narcotics and $1,780 in currency believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said Saturday in a news release.
Francisco Rodriguez, 32, was charged with possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Corcoran, 58, was charged with possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Detective Christopher Dodson led the investigation that resulted in the arrests.
