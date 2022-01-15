 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City police arrest two after raid yields cocaine, gun
top story

Atlantic City police arrest two after raid yields cocaine, gun

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two city men Friday after raiding a property on Pacific Avenue and finding cocaine and a gun.

Detectives and members of the SWAT team executed a court-approved search warrant in the 3000 block of Pacific. During the search, they found cocaine, a Ruger semi-automatic handgun, packaging materials used for distributing narcotics and $1,780 in currency believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said Saturday in a news release.

Francisco Rodriguez, 32, was charged with possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Corcoran, 58, was charged with possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Detective Christopher Dodson led the investigation that resulted in the arrests.

