Atlantic City police arrest two after finding heroin, cocaine in apartments

The High Gate Apartments are located in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard.
MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST / Staff Writer
Press staff reports
ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested two men after searching two apartments in an Absecon Boulevard high-rise and finding significant amounts of heroin and cocaine.
Detectives and members of the Atlantic City SWAT team executed search warrants at two apartments inside the High Gate complex in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard, police said Saturday in a news release. Knocumus Dixon and Tareef Lamar were arrested after drugs were found in their apartment, including more than 1,400 bags of heroin, 76 grams of cocaine and $5,787 in cash.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Dixon, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and money laundering.
Lamar, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court.
Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The monthlong investigation was led by Detective Darrin Lorady and stemmed from numerous complaints about drugs being sold on the property, police said.
Honoring HERO Campaign Co-Founders Bill and Muriel Elliott
Atlantic City police Deputy Chief James Sarkos hosts the Atlantic City Police Foundation’s fourth annual Hero Luncheon at The Palm restaurant at Tropicana Atlantic City. Honoring HERO Campaign Co-Founders Bill and Muriel Elliott
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
New Youth Diversionary Arts Program
James Sarkos , Deputy Chief of AC Police Department, spoke of the new Youth Diversionary Arts Program. Representatives of JINGOLI, Atlantic City Arts Foundation, Atlantic City Police Department, Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor, Atlantic City Arts Foundation, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Vision 2000 and AC Devco announce the creation and kick-off of a new Youth Diversionary Arts Program. The 8-week pilot program brings Atlantic City youth together with the arts community to help transform vacant walls and spaces throughout Atlantic City into works of art to foster deeper civic pride and continued community engagement. July 18, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
PACT
Deputy Chief James Sarkos of ACPD to shared info about ACHILLES. The cameras are HD April 17, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Safety Project
Deputy Chief James Sarkos at dispatch station of ACHILLES in Atlantic City. Feb 11, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Safety Project
Deputy Chief James Sarkos at dispatch station of ACHILLES in Atlantic City. Feb 11, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Miss America meets with Atlantic City police, mayor
Deputy Chief James Sarkos and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin take a quick coffee break after touring the police department's Boardwalk surveillance center. (Jan 24, 2019)
LAUREN CARROLL
Multimedia Reporter
111518_nws_acucr
Deputy Chief James Sarkos, the SWAT and Special Investigations Section Commander for Atlantic City Police Department, discusses how the department’s use of technology improves effectiveness in combating serious crimes.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department's Skywatch
Atlantic City Deputy Chief James Sarkos operating a brand-new piece of technology called Skywatch on the beach near MLK Avenue. The Skywatch is good for beach activity like beach concerts. July 20, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department's Skywatch
Deputy Chief James Sarkos operates the Atlantic City Police Department’s latest technological tool on the beach near MLK Avenue. Officials say the 28-foot SkyWatch tower will help detect and deter crime at today’s beach concert and other similar events.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photo
Atlantic City Police Department's Skywatch
Deputy Chief James Sarkos operates the Atlantic City Police Department’s latest technological tool on the beach near MLK Avenue. Officials say the 28-foot SkyWatch tower will help detect and deter crime at today’s beach concert and other similar events. See video of the tower with this story at
. PressofAC.com
Craig Matthews / Staff Photo
PACT Program
Atlantic City police Deputy Chief James Sarkos says through the PACT program, his officers have access to 971 cameras throughout the city.
Press archives
PACT Program
Atlantic City Deputy Chief James Sarkos talks about the PACT program, in which businesses let police use their cameras to solve crimes. The police department have access to over 900 cameras, ranging from inside the city and boardwalk. July 11, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
PACT Program
Atlantic City Deputy Chief James Sarkos talks about the PACT program, in which businesses let police use their cameras to solve crimes. The police department have access to more than 900 cameras, in the city and on the Boardwalk. July 11, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
PACT Program
Atlantic City Deputy Chief James Sarkos talks about the PACT program, in which businesses let police use their cameras to solve crimes. The police department have access to over 900 cameras, ranging from inside the city and boardwalk. July 11, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
The Atlantic City Police Department had 8 officers promoted including Captain of Police to Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos and Jerry Barnhart, also promoted from Lieutenant of Police to Captain of Police Harry Brubaker, Robert Campbell Jr., Lee Hendricks, Stacy Herrerias, Rudy Lushina and Bridget Pierce. May 8, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and police Chief Henry White, right, swear in Jerry Barnhart, left, and James Sarkos as deputy police chiefs during a ceremony Tuesday at City Hall. See more photos and a video at
. PressofAC.com
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Risk based policing
Rutgers University researcher Joel Caplan, left, Capt. James Sarkos, center, and Capt. Jerry Barnhart of the Atlantic City Police Department discuss the risk-based policing model implemented at the department during 2017.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Risk based policing
Joel Caplan, researcher at Rutgers University, Capt. James Sarkos and Capt. Jerry Barnhart of the Atlantic City Police Department discuss the “risk based policing” model implemented at the department during 2017. April 5, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Foundation receives a check from SJ Gas
Dave Robbins, president of South Jersey Gas and Bob Nolan, ACPD retired deputy chief hold up a $3,000 grant as part of the company's first responders grant program.The grant is for new rifle vests. Capt. James Sarkos and Chief of Police Henry White on right. March 15, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Foundation receives a check from SJ Gas
Atlantic City police Chief Henry White, Capt. James Sarkos, retired Deputy Chief Bob Nolan and retired Sgt. Monica McMenamin thank South Jersey Gas on Thursday for a $3,000 grant to the Atlantic City Police Foundation to purchase new rifle-resistant vests for police officers.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/
surveillance center (7).JPG
Atlantic City Police Lt. Sean Scanlon, Capt. James Sarkos and Chief Henry White speak at the unveiling of the new surveillance center in the Public Safety Building on May 24.
ERIN SERPICO / Staff Writer
SURVEILLANCE
Sgt. Kevin Fair, left Lt. Sean Scanlon, Capt. James Sarkos and Chief Henry White, right of Atlantic City Police give us exclusive interview and look at its new surveillance center, Friday May 5, 2017. Which allows police to tap into cameras throughout the city to see crime scenes remotely or watch crimes as they're happening. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Donation to Atlantic City Police Foundation
Tanger Outlets The Walk General Manager Donna Danielson shakes hands with Deputy Chief William Mazur, former police Chief and Atlantic City Police Foundation Chairman Ernest Jubilee and Capt. James Sarkos on Tuesday.
Lauren Carroll
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.