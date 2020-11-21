 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police arrest two after finding heroin, cocaine in apartments
Atlantic City police arrest two after finding heroin, cocaine in apartments

The High Gate Apartments are located in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard.

 MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST / Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested two men after searching two apartments in an Absecon Boulevard high-rise and finding significant amounts of heroin and cocaine.

Detectives and members of the Atlantic City SWAT team executed search warrants at two apartments inside the High Gate complex in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard, police said Saturday in a news release. Knocumus Dixon and Tareef Lamar were arrested after drugs were found in their apartment, including more than 1,400 bags of heroin, 76 grams of cocaine and $5,787 in cash.

Dixon, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and money laundering.

Lamar, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court.

Both men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The monthlong investigation was led by Detective Darrin Lorady and stemmed from numerous complaints about drugs being sold on the property, police said.

