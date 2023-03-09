ATLANTIC CITY — Two teenagers were arrested Sunday after they hid inside a home after being involved in a shooting, police said.

The teens, ages 15 and 17, are each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Officers were led to the teens after responding to a gunshot alert at 1:18 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue, police said Thursday in a news release. Several witnesses told police they saw the teens run from the area.

Police tracked the teens to a home in the 900 block of Baltic Avenue, learning they entered through the building's rear and closing off the area to pedestrians and vehicles.

SWAT officers cleared the home, finding the teens inside. A search of the property turned up two loaded handguns, one of which was defaced and fitted with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

The teens were taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.