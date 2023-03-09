ATLANTIC CITY — Two teenagers were arrested by city police on Sunday after they allegedly hid inside a home after being involved in a shooting.

The teens, 15 and 17, are each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Officers were led to the teenagers after responding to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 100 block of north Maryland Avenue, police said in a Thursday news release.

Officers who responded to the alert at 1:18 p.m. met at the scene with several witnesses saying they saw the teens run from the area.

The Criminal Investigations Section tracked down the teens at a home in the 900 block of Baltic Avenue, learning they entered through the building's rear and closing off the area to pedestrians and vehicles.

SWAT officers with the city's Emergency Response Team cleared the home, finding the teens inside. A search warrant was then executed, in which two loaded handguns, one of which was defaced and fitted with a high-capacity magazine, were found.

The teens were then taken to the Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.