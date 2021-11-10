 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police arrest teen, seize gun during music video shoot
Atlantic City police arrest teen, seize gun during music video shoot

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year old from the resort was arrested on weapons possession charges after police responded to 400  block of New York Avenue for a report of a group of males making a music video on Tuesday.

The 9-1-1 caller described two males that appeared to be in possession of a handgun, according to police. As officers arrived into the area, the males began to flee.

Detectives Christopher Dodson and Eric Evans located a 17-year old leaving the area.

As the detectives exited their vehicle, they approached the male and gave him verbal commands. The male admitted that he had a handgun in his waistband, police said.

The male was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of handgun loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and possession of a large capacity magazine.

The male was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility. 

Anyone with information about the illegal weapons possession or distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

