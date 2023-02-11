ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a 16-year-old early Friday morning after gunfire struck a home on Delaware Avenue.

At 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue. Officer Zayon Pitts determined a home had been struck by gunfire. The home was occupied by three residents at the time of the shooting, police said Saturday in a news release.

As Pitts assessed the scene, he saw three males walking on Moore Avenue, which runs directly behind the residence that was struck. Upon seeing the officer, the males began to run, police said.

Officers Jonathan Revolus and Julian Monsalve saw one of the males running and gave chase. Police apprehended the 16-year-old in the 500 block of Drexel Avenue. Officers found a handgun near where the juvenile was apprehended, police said.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting, police said.

The teen was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, obstruction and resisting arrest.

He was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.