ATLANTIC CITY — Police said Friday they've arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in March in the resort.

Jawaun Yeoman, 25, of Somers Point, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Yeoman is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

At 1:48 p.m. Thursday, Officer Christopher Campbell recognized Yeoman from a flyer distributed by detectives related to the shooting.

As Campbell waited for backup, he saw Yeoman get into a parked vehicle. Campbell and Officer Thomas Gilardi conducted a motor vehicle stop and ordered Yeoman to exit, at which point he was taken into custody, police said in a news release.

Officers recovered a handgun from Yeoman's waistband, police said. The weapon was determined to be a ghost gun, a firearm that lacks a serial number to make it difficult to trace. The gun was also fitted with a high-capacity magazine.

Yeoman's charges stem from a shooting that occurred March 25. At 7:40 p.m., officers responded to Sovereign and Sunset avenues for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire, but no victim. Shortly after, a 33-year-old victim entered the emergency room at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a gunshot wound.