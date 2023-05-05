ATLANTIC CITY — Police said Friday they've arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in March in the resort.
Jawaun Yeoman, 25, of Somers Point, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine.
Yeoman is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
At 1:48 p.m. Thursday, Officer Christopher Campbell recognized Yeoman from a flyer distributed by detectives related to the shooting.
As Campbell waited for backup, he saw Yeoman get into a parked vehicle. Campbell and Officer Thomas Gilardi conducted a motor vehicle stop and ordered Yeoman to exit, at which point he was taken into custody, police said in a news release.
People are also reading…
Officers recovered a handgun from Yeoman's waistband, police said. The weapon was determined to be a ghost gun, a firearm that lacks a serial number to make it difficult to trace. The gun was also fitted with a high-capacity magazine.
Yeoman's charges stem from a shooting that occurred March 25. At 7:40 p.m., officers responded to Sovereign and Sunset avenues for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire, but no victim. Shortly after, a 33-year-old victim entered the emergency room at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a gunshot wound.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.