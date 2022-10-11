Atlantic City police arrest Stafford Township man they say hit officer with pickup

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Stafford Township man Sunday after he struck an officer with his pickup at the scene of a crash.

At 10:46 p.m., police and firefighters were dispatched to the outbound lanes of route 30 for a vehicle that ran off the road and into the marsh. The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit their car unharmed, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was assisting with traffic control and setting up road flares when he was struck by a 2016 Ram driven by 46-year-old Peter Kwiatkowski, police said. The force of the collision caused Kelly to be thrown to the side of the road. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Kwiatkowski remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

Investigators found Kwiatkowski failed to yield to the emergency vehicles at the scene of the crash. Kwiatkowski was found to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Ocean County and was taken into custody. He also was issued several motor vehicle citations, including failure to yield to emergency vehicles and reckless driving.

Kwiatkowski was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Police reminded the public they are required by law to move over and slow down when encountering stopped emergency vehicles.