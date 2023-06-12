ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was found with a so-called "ghost gun," police said.
At 3:53 p.m., Sgt. Garry Stowe learned about a man in the beach block of New York Avenue carrying a handgun, police said Monday in a news release.
Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. found Jose Vega, 19, "leaning into a vehicle" through an open door with other people both inside and outside the car, police said. Kelly found a loaded handgun inside the car. Vega claimed ownership of the weapon.
The gun was a ghost gun, which lacks a serial number for tracing, and was fitted with a high-capacity magazine loaded with hollow-point bullets, police said.
Vega was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a serial number, transporting a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office assisted police.
