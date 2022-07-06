Atlantic City police arrest Pennsylvania fugitive after finding drugs, weapons in his car

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Philadelphia man wanted in his home state Sunday after finding drugs and weapons in his car.
At 9:06 p.m., Officer Matthew Talavera pulled over Jovy Delphine in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue. During the stop, Delphine was placed in custody after being found in possession of a loaded handgun, police said Wednesday in a news release.
K-9 Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his partner, Gee, assisted. Gee, who is trained in narcotics detection, indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police said.
Officers found more than 21 grams of cocaine and several loaded high-capacity magazines in the vehicle, police said, and Delphine was found to have an active warrant for his arrest from Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Delphine, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, hindering apprehension and fugitive from justice. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
