top story

Atlantic City police arrest pair fleeing officers after gunfire alert

Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — One of two men chased down and arrested by police Tuesday night had a loaded handgun on his person, city police said.

Patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1600 block of Wabash Avenue at 11:11 p.m. Once in the area, officers witnessed two men quickly walking away from the area where the alert was reported, police said.

The men ran as officers  tried to stop them, entering a convenience store in the 600 block of North New York Avenue, police said.

Police said the men, Quamir Beltran, 18, and Oquan Thomas, 18, both of whom are city residents, were found in the store. Officers found a loaded gun and a plastic bag of suspected cocaine on Beltran, police said.

Beltran was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a ghost gun (a handgun without a serial number), possession of a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Thomas was only charged with obstruction, was released, and will have a future court date, police added.

No one was injured by the gunfire, city police Public Information Officer Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

