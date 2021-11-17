Atlantic City police arrest one, seek another in robbery

ATLANTIC CITY — An 18-year-old city resident was arrested in a robbery Tuesday, police said.

Police are also searching for another suspect in the case who fled.

Officers responded to Montpelier and Arctic avenues at 1:57 a.m. and found an unidentified 43-year-old man bleeding. Police said the man was approached by two men and was struck in the head with a bottle, and that the suspects scoured the victim's pockets for money.

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Officer Mailon Demby saw two men who matched the description of the suspects in the first block of South Chelsea Avenue. One male fled and was not apprehended. The other, Bryan Maldonado, was found in possession of a loaded handgun, more than 3 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Maldonado, 18, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.