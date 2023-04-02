ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested a city man armed with a handgun Friday after a brief foot chase, police said.

About 5:15 p.m., Officers Adrian Nunez-Santos and Riley Flynn were patrolling the 500 block of North South Carolina Avenue when they saw Michael Aybar-Fernandez standing in front of an apartment building and attempted to stop him as part of a criminal investigation. Upon seeing the officers, Aybar-Fernandez retreated into the apartment building, police said Sunday in a news release.

Shortly after, officers were alerted that Aybar-Fernandez had exited the rear of the building through an apartment window. Officers Julian Monsalve and Atiqul Islam saw Aybar-Fernandez walking in the rear of the apartment building and attempted to stop him, but Aybar-Fernandez began to run, police said.

As officers gave chase, they saw Aybar-Fernandez throw a handgun onto the roof of a maintenance building, police said. Aybar-Fernandez was apprehended a short distance away.

Officers subsequently recovered the loaded handgun, which was fitted with a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets, police said.

Aybar-Fernandez, 23, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.