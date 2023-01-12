Atlantic City police arrest man on burglary, imitation firearm charges

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly burglarized properties and was seen wielding a stolen toy rifle in public.

Victor Martinez, 51, was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of an imitation firearm, creating a false public alarm and receiving stolen property, and was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

A 911 caller in the 300 block of North Indiana Avenue informed police at 9:12 a.m. that a man was attempting to break into a shed, providing officers both a suspect photograph and description, police said Thursday in a news release.

At 10:40 a.m., another caller, this time in the 1900 block of Bacharach Boulevard, reported that Martinez was carrying a rifle. Responding officers were given a description that matched that of the one provided by the Indiana Avenue caller, police said.

Minutes later, officers spotted Martinez near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hummock Avenue carrying the rifle over his shoulder, arresting him and discovering the firearm was fake, police said.

Martinez was searched and found to be in possession of property unrelated to the original caller. Detectives learned both the unidentified property and toy gun belonged to a separate residence in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue, police said, adding that property was also burglarized.