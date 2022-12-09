Atlantic City police arrest man after standoff, attempts to flee

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man who was wanted in a domestic violence incident in October was arrested Friday morning after barricading himself in a bedroom and fleeing from police.

Corey Cornish, 33, was charged with simple assault, obstruction and resisting arrest following the incident that lasted nearly three hours.

At 8 a.m., police were dispatched to a residential apartment building in the first block of South Iowa Avenue for a domestic disturbance.

Lt. Kevin Fair and Officer Michelle Cardani responded to the fourth-floor apartment where they made contact with the victim, and Cornish was observed inside the apartment, police said in a news release.

As officers spoke to the victim, Cornish retreated into the bedroom and officers heard him barricading himself inside by sliding furniture to block the door, police said.

3 charged with Mays Landing man's murder Three men have been charged in the death of a man shot dead in Atlantic City in October.

Responding units set up a perimeter around the apartment building, police said. As officers were getting into position, Cornish was seen emerging from the apartment window and climbing down the fire escape before officers lost sight of him.

The Police Department's Emergency Response Team, which includes SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Mobile Command Post, were activated and responded to the scene. After about 40 minutes, officers found Cornish concealing himself under a mattress in the alleyway on the south side of the building, police said. He was then taken into custody.

At 10:46 a.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said the situation had been resolved.

Cornish had active warrants and was wanted in a domestic violence incident that occurred Oct. 21.