Atlantic City police arrest man after standoff, attempts to flee

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man who was wanted in a domestic violence incident in October was arrested Friday morning after barricading himself in a bedroom and fleeing from police.
Corey Cornish, 33, was charged with simple assault, obstruction and resisting arrest following the incident that lasted nearly three hours.
At 8 a.m., police were dispatched to a residential apartment building in the first block of South Iowa Avenue for a domestic disturbance.
Lt. Kevin Fair and Officer Michelle Cardani responded to the fourth-floor apartment where they made contact with the victim, and Cornish was observed inside the apartment, police said in a news release.
As officers spoke to the victim, Cornish retreated into the bedroom and officers heard him barricading himself inside by sliding furniture to block the door, police said.
People are also reading…
Three men have been charged in the death of a man shot dead in Atlantic City in October.
Responding units set up a perimeter around the apartment building, police said. As officers were getting into position, Cornish was seen emerging from the apartment window and climbing down the fire escape before officers lost sight of him.
The Police Department's Emergency Response Team, which includes SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Mobile Command Post, were activated and responded to the scene. After about 40 minutes, officers found Cornish concealing himself under a mattress in the alleyway on the south side of the building, police said. He was then taken into custody.
At 10:46 a.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said the situation had been resolved.
Cornish had active warrants and was wanted in a domestic violence incident that occurred Oct. 21.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.