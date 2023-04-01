ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities arrested four city residents Thursday in a bid to address drug activity and quality-of-life issues around Renaissance Plaza, police said.

City police detectives, working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic DEA Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 to 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. In addition to the arrests, authorities seized suspected heroin and distribution amounts of suspected cocaine, as well as U.S. currency, police said Saturday in a news release.

Two of the arrested individuals were found to have active warrants for their arrest.

Jacque Randall, 54, was charged with loitering to purchase drugs and contempt of court.

Sean Williams, 55, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and contempt of court.

Bryant Gilliam, 51, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS.

Zyshon Baker-Lane, 24, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.

Randall and Williams were issued summonses but were sent to the Atlantic County jail due to their active warrants. Gilliam and Baker-Lane were released on summonses pending court.