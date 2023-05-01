ATLANTIC CITY — Four people were arrested Wednesday after one man ran from detectives, police said, adding they later found a gun and drugs in their investigation.

Detectives Christopher Dodson and Eric Evans were investigating information Wednesday morning about a man armed with a handgun, police said Saturday in a news release. The detectives saw the man, Brian Lott, at 9:39 a.m. in the passenger seat of a pickup truck.

The detectives stopped the truck in the first block of South Morris Avenue and ordered Lott out of the vehicle. Police said Lott resisted detectives’ efforts to detain him and ran from the scene. Officer Jonathan Walsh, who arrived as backup, saw Lott running north on Morris Avenue and arrested him with the aid of the other pursuing detectives.

Police searched Lott and found him in possession of three wax folds of suspected heroin and $50 in cash, the department said. A satchel that Detective James Barrett had wrested from Lott before he allegedly ran from the scene of the initial stop was alleged to contain a handgun, specifically a ghost gun, typically defined as a self-assembled firearm without a serial number. Police said the gun was fitted with a high-capacity magazine and loaded with hollow-point ammunition.

Police then searched the truck Lott was in and found 1.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, the department said. They also searched the driver of the truck, John Brown, and found him in possession of 1.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Brown and two other people in the truck were then taken into custody.

Lott, 18, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Brown, 54, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Brown also had multiple active warrants for his arrest.

Steven Montgomery, 54, of Pittstown, Hunterdon County; and Rachel Kirkpatrick, 27, of Atlantic City, were each charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Kirkpatrick also had an active warrant for her arrest.

Brown, Kirkpatrick and Lott were sent to the Atlantic County jail. Montgomery was released on a summons pending court.