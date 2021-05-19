Atlantic City police arrest driver found with drugs, suspended license

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man with a suspended driver's license and an unregistered vehicle was pulled over and found with drugs, police said Wednesday.
At 12:05 p.m. Monday, Officers Kevin Perez and William Akins conducted a motor vehicle stop in the beach block of Park Place. The driver, Tony Jones, could not provide any identification, and his vehicle was not registered or insured, police said in a news release.
During the stop, the officers learned Jones had a suspended driver’s license. In addition, the temporary license plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle registration, police said. Jones was later arrested after he was found in possession of 125 bags of heroin and more than 12 grams of cocaine. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
Jones, 53, was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and several motor vehicle offenses. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
